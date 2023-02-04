Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $195.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Apple from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.49.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $154.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.00.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

