Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share.

Apple Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $154.50 on Friday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.49.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 29,097.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,300,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,282,726 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 10,344.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,069,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,106,000 after buying an additional 4,030,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Apple by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,380,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,908,436,000 after buying an additional 3,389,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

