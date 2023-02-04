Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $180.00 at Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.91 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.49.

Apple stock opened at $154.50 on Friday. Apple has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after buying an additional 4,831,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

