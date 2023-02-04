Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Aptiv updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00 to $4.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.50 EPS.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.38. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $147.05.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 171.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 211,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.17.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.