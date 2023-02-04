Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Aptiv updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00 to $4.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.50 EPS.
Aptiv Stock Performance
NYSE APTV traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.38. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $147.05.
Insider Activity at Aptiv
In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.17.
About Aptiv
Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptiv (APTV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.