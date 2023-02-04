Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Posts Earnings Results

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Aptiv updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00 to $4.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.50 EPS.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV traded down $2.95 on Friday, hitting $115.73. 1,931,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,786. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.20. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $147.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 42.3% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.17.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

