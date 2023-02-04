Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Aptiv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.17.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV stock opened at $115.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.20. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $147.05. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 347.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 323,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after purchasing an additional 250,923 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Read More

