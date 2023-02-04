Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $134.00 at Cowen

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $122.00 to $134.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aptiv from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Aptiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.17.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $115.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $147.05.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Aptiv by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 56,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.