Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00 to $4.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.50 EPS.

Aptiv Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $115.73 on Friday. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $147.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average is $97.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $680,029.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,779,070.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

