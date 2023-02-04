Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.70 billion-$19.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.32 billion. Aptiv also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00 to $4.50 EPS.

APTV traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.73. 1,931,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,069. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $147.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 102.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.20.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Aptiv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.17.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $680,029.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,779,070.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 31.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after acquiring an additional 663,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,673,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 334.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 233,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,896,000 after purchasing an additional 179,383 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 7.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,141,000 after purchasing an additional 173,265 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

