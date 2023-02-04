Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.98

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and traded as high as $1.27. Aqua Metals shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 330,081 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Aqua Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90.

Insider Activity at Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals ( NASDAQ:AQMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Kanen acquired 150,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.73 per share, for a total transaction of $110,226.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,748.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aqua Metals news, Director Edward J. Smith bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Kanen bought 150,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.73 per share, for a total transaction of $110,226.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,748.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 534,245 shares of company stock valued at $375,334. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aqua Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQMS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aqua Metals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 496,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 26,150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 482.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 384,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 23.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.