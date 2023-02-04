Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Cut to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aquestive Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.10.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AQST opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 893.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95,693 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the period. 29.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.