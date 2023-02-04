Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.07.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARHS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Arhaus Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Institutional Trading of Arhaus
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 65.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Arhaus
Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arhaus (ARHS)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.