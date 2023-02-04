Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.07.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARHS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 101.46%. The business had revenue of $320.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 65.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

