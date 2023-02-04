Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $14.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.69. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 101.46%. The company had revenue of $320.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 168,662 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 508.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 980,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 819,528 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 985.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 565,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 6.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 14.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 219,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

