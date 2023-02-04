Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $251,020.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total transaction of $251,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,912,592.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,829. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $143.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

