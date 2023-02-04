Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR) Trading 2% Higher

Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR – Get Rating) shares traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.31. 2,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.
Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30.
