Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. Arrow Electronics updated its Q1 guidance to $4.40-4.60 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.60 EPS.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ARW opened at $132.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $134.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ARW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth $1,063,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 150,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.