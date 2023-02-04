Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.33 billion-$8.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.25 billion. Arrow Electronics also updated its Q1 guidance to $4.40-4.60 EPS.

ARW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.50.

NYSE ARW traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $132.51. 742,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,584. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.23. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $134.56.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

