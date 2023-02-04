Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. Arrow Electronics updated its Q1 guidance to $4.40-4.60 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.60 EPS.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.51. 742,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,584. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $134.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

