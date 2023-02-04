Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARWGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics updated its Q1 guidance to $4.40-4.60 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.60 EPS.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $132.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.17 and a 200-day moving average of $107.23. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $134.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40.

ARW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $1,063,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 14.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 150,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 21.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 21.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

