Arrow Financial Co. (AROW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on March 15th

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Arrow Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Arrow Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AROW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.41. The stock had a trading volume of 20,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,128. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13. Arrow Financial has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $535.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.07). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,172,000 after buying an additional 24,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 39,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Featured Articles

