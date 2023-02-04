Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Price Target Raised to C$0.80 at Raymond James

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ascot Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AOT stock opened at C$0.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$381.05 million and a PE ratio of -36.84. Ascot Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.31 and a 1 year high of C$1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ascot Resources will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

