Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE ASH opened at $105.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.99. Ashland has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $114.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.32%.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ashland by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth about $4,811,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ashland by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ashland by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.