Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.13.
Ashland Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE ASH opened at $105.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.99. Ashland has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $114.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Ashland Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.32%.
Institutional Trading of Ashland
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ashland by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth about $4,811,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ashland by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ashland by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
About Ashland
Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashland (ASH)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.