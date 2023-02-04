ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 950 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 950 ($11.73) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 950 ($11.73) target price on ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 590 ($7.29) to GBX 625 ($7.72) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,000 ($12.35) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 750 ($9.26) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 680 ($8.40) price objective on ASOS in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 978.64 ($12.09).

ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 963 ($11.89) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 642.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 702.13. The company has a market capitalization of £963.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,106.45. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 459.90 ($5.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,154.40 ($26.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

