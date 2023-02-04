Astar (ASTR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $90.26 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Astar token can currently be bought for about $0.0581 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Astar has a market cap of $90.26 million and $7.27 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Astar

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

