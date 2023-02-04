Astar Price Hits $0.0578 (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Astar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Astar has a total market capitalization of $89.74 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.73 or 0.00426636 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,802.55 or 0.29099868 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.25 or 0.00454515 BTC.

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

