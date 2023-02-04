AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by BRR OpCo LLC

BRR OpCo LLC lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,805 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,085,000 after buying an additional 4,841,227 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $100,592,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($148.20) to £130 ($160.55) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £125 ($154.38) to £135 ($166.73) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($148.20) to £118 ($145.73) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $196.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.69, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $72.12.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.