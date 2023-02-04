Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 6,928 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swan Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 558,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,983,000 after purchasing an additional 127,400 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 238.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 464,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,764,000 after purchasing an additional 327,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.22. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.08.

