Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 416.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $61.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.28. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

