Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,213 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 887.9% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 550,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,919,000 after acquiring an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 135,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $143.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

