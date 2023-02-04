Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,742,000 after buying an additional 159,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.20. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $81.01.

