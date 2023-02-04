Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 34,097 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,097 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEUR. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 242.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $52.13 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96.

