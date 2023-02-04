Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 446 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after buying an additional 275,864 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 43.0% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,968,000 after buying an additional 564,607 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Lam Research by 3.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,336,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 6.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,360,000 after buying an additional 66,847 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Insider Activity

Lam Research Price Performance

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $529.25 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $615.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

