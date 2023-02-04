Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 750 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in McKesson by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $362.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $378.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.67. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $260.73 and a 12-month high of $401.78.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. McKesson’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.30.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

