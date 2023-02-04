Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX) Shares Down 3%

Atlas Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ATLX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 88,971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 370,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Atlas Lithium Stock Down 7.6 %

About Atlas Lithium

(Get Rating)

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.