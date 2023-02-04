Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $5.54 million and $14,421.74 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.80 or 0.00430356 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,875.64 or 0.29355012 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.36 or 0.00415671 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a token. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.”

