Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:AI opened at C$11.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.19. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of C$10.15 and a 12-month high of C$14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$497.20 million and a P/E ratio of 11.40. The company has a current ratio of 102.56, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.63 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.55 price objective (down from C$13.90) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

