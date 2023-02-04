AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$80.00 at ATB Capital

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.69.

AutoCanada Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE:ACQ opened at C$30.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$761.97 million and a P/E ratio of 6.06. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$20.76 and a twelve month high of C$36.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.76.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.48 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 4.3200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 12,700 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.73 per share, with a total value of C$276,006.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at C$276,006.56.

AutoCanada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

