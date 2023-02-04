AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$80.00 at ATB Capital

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.69.

TSE:ACQ opened at C$30.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$761.97 million and a P/E ratio of 6.06. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$20.76 and a twelve month high of C$36.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.76.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.48 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 4.3200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 12,700 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.73 per share, with a total value of C$276,006.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at C$276,006.56.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

