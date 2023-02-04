Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $21.28 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $21.28 or 0.00090838 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $6.70 billion and $264.51 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00063431 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00025050 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000250 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,474,567 coins and its circulating supply is 315,068,577 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

