AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $32,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $1,072,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 2.3 %

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $180.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.77. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.69 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

