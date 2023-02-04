Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.15-$9.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avery Dennison also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.15-9.55 EPS.
AVY traded down $7.36 on Friday, hitting $181.20. 595,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,360. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $204.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.
AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $207.80.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Avery Dennison by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Avery Dennison by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.
