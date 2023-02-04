Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.15-$9.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avery Dennison also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.15-9.55 EPS.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY traded down $7.36 on Friday, hitting $181.20. 595,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,360. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $204.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $207.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Avery Dennison by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Avery Dennison by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

