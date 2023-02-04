Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Richard B. Hancock Sells 5,000 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,291. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 88.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens cut their target price on Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 267,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 765,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 781,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 71,688 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

See Also

