Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) CEO Sarah Boyce Sells 900 Shares

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) CEO Sarah Boyce sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $21,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,853.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sarah Boyce also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

On Friday, February 3rd, Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $78,141.46.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $24.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,950.91% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RNA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,170,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,439,000 after purchasing an additional 375,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,121,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,307,000 after buying an additional 189,975 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 5.1% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,899,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,345,000 after buying an additional 139,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,698,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,064,000 after buying an additional 276,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,898,000.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.