Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Trading Up 0.7 %

Avinger stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. Avinger has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Avinger alerts:

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 212.53% and a negative return on equity of 244.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 3rd quarter valued at $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.