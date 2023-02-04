Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ASM opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.70.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

