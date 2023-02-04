Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:ASM opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.70.
About Avino Silver & Gold Mines
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.