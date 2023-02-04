AVINOC (AVINOC) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One AVINOC token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001061 BTC on major exchanges. AVINOC has a total market capitalization of $96.16 million and approximately $451,132.39 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AVINOC has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AVINOC Token Profile

AVINOC’s genesis date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

