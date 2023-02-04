Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Axiata Group Berhad Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXXTF opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. Axiata Group Berhad has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

Get Axiata Group Berhad alerts:

About Axiata Group Berhad

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Axiata Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides telecommunications services in Asia. The company provides mobile services and other services, such as provision of interconnect services, sale of devices, pay television transmission, and broadband services; and telecommunication infrastructure and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Axiata Group Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axiata Group Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.