Ayanna Howard Sells 328 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ayanna Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Autodesk alerts:

On Wednesday, December 28th, Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK opened at $223.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.51 and its 200-day moving average is $203.01. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 80.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $251.42.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Autodesk to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.