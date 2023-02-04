Badger DAO Trading Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for about $3.31 or 0.00014121 BTC on popular exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $62.69 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,958,878 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars.

