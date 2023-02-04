Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) is Channing Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Channing Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,164,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,832 shares during the quarter. Banner makes up approximately 2.4% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $68,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 149,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Banner by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Banner by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 33,265 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Banner Stock Up 0.6 %

Banner Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $66.44 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $75.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

About Banner



Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

