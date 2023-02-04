Barclays Boosts Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $92.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $89.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $92.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.29. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

